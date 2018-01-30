EU official: BTK is an important route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is an important route in terms of transportation of goods between Europe and Asia, Henrik Hololei, the European Commission's Director-General for Mobility and Transport said.

According to APA, he said he is interested in use of any railway line for transportation of goods: ‘This project was launched a few months ago. BTK is an important project in the railway sphere. It also contributes to Azerbaijan turning into a transport junction. Volume of products transported via BTK will increase. EU is interested in use of any transport corridors’.

The EU official touched upon the negotiations conducted in Azerbaijan: ‘We decided to form a structured and permanent transport dialogue during the negotiations. This dialogue will cover transport spheres. The dialogue aims to discuss issues on separate parts of the transport, and solve several issues’.

News.Az

