EU official: Europe must be part of Ukraine peace deal

EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, stated on Thursday that Europe must be involved in Ukraine peace negotiations.

“The war is going on in Europe, and this is a question of really peace and security in Europe. We need to be counted in when it comes to any kind of deals, when it comes to really ending, and achieving a long-term peace,” she told reporters at the doorstep of the EU Council special summit, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

European leaders have gathered in Brussels to discuss European defense and Ukraine.

"I hope that we reach a political agreement on the support for Ukraine, because we really need to make them stronger so that they are able to end this war on their terms," she said.

The EU’s top diplomat added that “all options are on the table” to finance European defense, mentioning grants, cohesion funds or changes to the bloc’s fiscal rules as possibilities.

“This is extremely important because we really need to invest more in defense,” she said.

Kallas added that she hopes Europe will show “unity and resolve” in what she called “turbulent times.”

