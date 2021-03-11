EU orders extra 4 million vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU has secured an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an extra 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to contain a spread of new coronavirus variants, Euronews reports.

The European Commission said Wednesday that the deal will help “tackle coronavirus hot spots” and facilitate free border movement. The extra doses, to be delivered in the next two weeks, come in addition to previously planned vaccine deliveries.

“This will help member states in their efforts to keep the spread of new variants under control," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people. These are key for the functioning of health systems and the single market."

Despite a slowdown in new infections across the bloc, the Commission said it is worried by the epidemiologic situation in several areas, mainly due to the spread of new variants. It cited Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany as places where COVID-19 hospitalisations have been on the rise.

News.Az