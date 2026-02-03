EU parliament chief calls for ‘exorcism’ of UK ties' ghosts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU and the U.K. need to move past historical grievances and "reset" their relationship in order to collaborate effectively in an increasingly uncertain world, according to the bloc's top parliamentarian.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola used an address to the Spanish senate on Tuesday to call for closer ties with the U.K. as London steps up efforts to secure smoother access to European markets and funding projects, after the country voted to leave the bloc in 2016, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

"Ten years on from Brexit ... and in a world that has changed so profoundly, Europe and the U.K. need a new way of working together on trade, customs, research, mobility and on security and defense," Metsola said. "Today it is time to exorcize the ghosts of the past."

Metsola called for a "reset" in the partnership between Britain and the EU as part of a policy of "realistic pragmatism anchored in values that will see all of us move forward together."

Her speech comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he intended to try and ensure his country's defense industries can benefit from the EU's flagship SAFE scheme — a €150 billion funding program designed to boost procurement of military hardware.

That push has been far from smooth, with a meeting of EU governments on Monday night failing to sign off U.K. access to SAFE, despite France — which has consistently opposed non-EU countries taking part — supporting the British inclusion.

Starmer has also signaled in recent days that he is seeking closer integration with the EU's single market. Brussels has so far been reluctant to reopen the terms of the U.K.'s relations with the bloc just six years after it exited.

While those decisions lie with the remaining 27 EU member countries, rather than the Parliament, Metsola's intervention marks a shift in tone that could bolster the British case for closer relations. In the context of increasingly tense relations with the U.S., capitals are depending on cooperation with British intelligence and military capabilities and in key industries.

Europe must take "the next steps towards a stronger European defense, boosting our capabilities and cooperation, and working closely with our NATO allies so that Europe can better protect its people," Metsola said.

News.Az