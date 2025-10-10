EU Parliament President urges full implementation of Gaza ceasefire plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has called for the recently approved Gaza ceasefire plan to be “respected” and “thoroughly implemented,” describing it as a crucial opportunity for lasting peace in the Middle East.

“This is a moment for peace and renewal in the Middle East,” Metsola said during the Riga Conference in Latvia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It opens a path that could finally end the intergenerational cycle of violence, of suffering and terror that has plagued the region. It must be respected and it must be thoroughly implemented.”

Her remarks came after the Israeli government approved a ceasefire agreement that includes a prisoner exchange with Palestinian factions. According to Israeli media, the truce took effect immediately following Israel’s approval.

The plan, unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 29, outlines a 20-point roadmap involving the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

In its second phase, the proposal envisions a new governing body for Gaza excluding Hamas, the creation of a joint security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and foreign funding for reconstruction.

While many Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan, some officials said further negotiations are needed to address outstanding issues.

Since October 2023, Israeli operations in Gaza have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving much of the enclave uninhabitable.

News.Az