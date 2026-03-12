Ukraine strikes major oil hub in southern Russia - VIDEO

Ukraine’s Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has struck the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station, one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia, according to sources cited by Dmitry Gordon, a Ukrainian journalist, News.Az reports.
The Tikhoretsk facility is a major oil transshipment point in southern Russia, hosting a large oil depot and terminal that play a key role in the logistics of Russian fuel and petroleum products.
According to the sources, the strike successfully hit the site and triggered a massive fire.
Video footage from the area shows multiple points of ignition, likely involving fuel storage tanks.