Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine strikes major oil hub in southern Russia - VIDEO

Ukraine strikes major oil hub in southern Russia - VIDEO
Screen grab

Ukraine’s Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has struck the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station, one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia, according to sources cited by Dmitry Gordon, a Ukrainian journalist, News.Az reports.

The Tikhoretsk facility is a major oil transshipment point in southern Russia, hosting a large oil depot and terminal that play a key role in the logistics of Russian fuel and petroleum products.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

According to the sources, the strike successfully hit the site and triggered a massive fire.

Video footage from the area shows multiple points of ignition, likely involving fuel storage tanks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      