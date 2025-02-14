EU Parliament is set to launch an AI and workplace initiative next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to sources within the institution, the European Parliament is set to start negotiations on a self-initiated legislative proposal addressing concerns related to artificial intelligence and the workplace in the first quarter of this year, with the goal of adopting a report by early 2026.

Last year, the bloc’s AI Act – stringent rules which regulate AI systems according to the risk they pose to society – entered into force, and the Parliament has been vocal about the need for additional rules to cover workplace changes arising as a result of AI technology, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Lawmaker Brando Benifei (Italy/S&D), the MEP in charge of determining the Parliament’s position on the AI Act, repeatedly said that possible AI and workplace rules could cover issues such as obligations to involve social partners in bargaining, as well as safety and training elements.

The AI Act already bans specific practices to protect workers, such as social scoring or real-time remote biometric identification. In addition, the EU institutions reached an agreement on platform work last year, with the aim to protect and improve the working conditions of people working in the gig economy.

News.Az