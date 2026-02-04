EU Parliament to convene to greenlight €90 billion loan for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament announced on Wednesday that it will hold an extraordinary plenary session in Brussels on February 24 to approve the €90 billion loan package for Ukraine.

The session will fall on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, “to honour the bravery of the people of Ukraine,” Metsola wrote on social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A debate on Russia’s war in Ukraine, initially scheduled for next week’s plenary session in Strasbourg, will be moved to the additional sitting on 24 February.

MEPs will also vote on the €90 billion defence-focused loan scheme for Ukraine, which was adopted by EU countries earlier on Wednesday. The Parliament is expected to approve the scheme.

About two-thirds of the package will go toward military support for Ukraine, while the other €30 billion is intended to cover Kyiv’s widening budget gap.

EU countries also hope to greenlight new sanctions on Russia – the 20th package – on 24 February, the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said last week.

European Council President António Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to be in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary, EU spokespeople confirmed on Tuesday.

News.Az