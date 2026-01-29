EU pledges $183M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it had allocated €153 million ($183 million) in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova, which is hosting refugees.

The Commission said that in responding to the urgent needs, the EU is allocating an initial €145 million ($173 million) in humanitarian aid for Ukraine to provide protection assistance, shelter, food, cash assistance, psychosocial support and access to water and health services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Another €8 million ($​​​​​​​9.5 million) in Moldova will support hosting Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war with Russia.

"After more than a decade of hostilities and almost four years of full-scale war, the people of Ukraine continue to endure immense suffering," it said.

It noted that because of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, millions are "exposed to freezing temperatures."

"This week, 447 power generators, worth €3.7 million ($4.4 million), have been delivered to restore electricity to hospitals, shelters and other critical services," it said.

Another 500 generators are being deployed, all from rescEU strategic reserves, to help keep essential services running, it added.

News.Az