EU praises South Korea's decision to lift martial law

The EU welcomed South Korea's decision to lift emergency martial law on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

"The European Union welcomes the lifting of the emergency martial law after the National Assembly voted to reject it," the European External Action Service said in a brief statement."We reaffirm our close strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea, grounded in common interests and the shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law."President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an unscheduled national broadcast late on Tuesday, saying he needed to purge South Korea of “anti-state forces” and sympathizers of North Korea. But he backed down hours later, lifting the order after it was rejected by the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

