EU proposes new sanctions on Iran amid crackdown on protests

The EU is set to impose a new round of sanctions on Iran, targeting approximately 20 individuals and 10 companies linked to the violent crackdown on protesters, according to seven diplomats, officials, and politicians.

The EU’s diplomatic wing sent a proposal for new sanctions to European governments for their consideration on Thursday, the sources said, with the aim of securing unanimous agreement by the 27 countries by the end of the month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The proposal would sanction individuals in the Iranian regime responsible for the violent crackdown on protesters and companies involved in producing drone technology.

According to two sources, the package would list around 20 individuals and 10 companies manufacturing drones. The suggested listings were made this week, with an additional three individuals listed on Thursday, proposed by the bloc’s external action service EEAS.

However, according to one of the officials, it does not include sanctioning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, a 200,000-strong body that is involved in putting down the protests. France, Italy and Spain are reportedly blocking the move.

