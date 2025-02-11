EU provides €200,000 in humanitarian aid after Ethiopia earthquake
In response to the recent earthquake in Ethiopia, the European Union has allocated €200,000 in humanitarian aid to support the urgent needs of the most affected communities in the Main Ethiopian Rift, including the Afar, Amhara, and Oromia regions.
Background
The European Union together with its Member States is the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity towards people in need around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and human-made crises.
Through its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department, the European Union helps millions of victims of conflicts and disasters every year. Headquartered in Brussels and with a global network of field offices, the EU assists to the most vulnerable people, based on humanitarian needs.
