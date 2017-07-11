EU, Russia agreed to increase contacts between Russian, EU nationals - Mogherini

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brussels and Moscow will increase the level of contacts between people living in Russia and the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday following her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Sputnik reports.

In 2014, the EU introduced sanctions against Russia accusing it of alleged interference in the Ukrainian crisis. The sanctions have been prolonged for several times since then. Moscow has denied the allegations and introduced countermeasures against the countries that targeted it with the sanctions.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly said that Moscow wants to hold an equal dialogue with a strong and united EU.

"We agreed to increase the level of contacts between our people, the European Union is ready to build bridges when it comes to links between our societies," Mogherini said.

