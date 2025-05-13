EU should open door to US in defense efforts despite Trump, says Lithuanian minister

The European Union should uphold robust defense relations with the United States despite its strained ties with President Donald Trump, Lithuania’s finance minister said in an interview with POLITICO, News.Az reports.
Rimantas Šadžius cautioned against the EU shutting the door on U.S. defense companies when it comes to joint public procurement in response to growing tensions with Washington on issues as diverse as trade and freedom of speech.
“We have very important NATO partners that are aligned with us on both political terms but also in ensuring defense capabilities with us. Let’s name Norway, Canada and the United States,” Šadžius said.