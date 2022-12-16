EU Special Rep for South Caucasus exposes Armenian fake news

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Monitoring Capacity (EUMCAP) operates exclusively on Armenian territory, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports.

According to Klaar, there’s a video circulating about a EUMCAP patrol observing the area leading to the Lachin road.

“The patrol was then at a checkpoint about 1,2 km from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he said.

The EU special representative pointed out that EUMCAP, in line with its mandate, operates exclusively on Armenian territory and did not enter the Lachin road.

News.Az