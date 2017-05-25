EU: Status quo in Karabakh is fragile

+ ↺ − 16 px

“European countries are concerned about incidents on the line of contact in the Karabakh conflict zone, leading to human casualties,” said European Parliament F

According to him, the EU calls on the parties to resume talks without preconditions on the basis of the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“The status quo (in Karabakh) is fragile. This conflict has no military solution. A long-term settlement based on international law is needed. The EU supports the efforts of the Minsk Group in this direction, urging the parties to observe the cease-fire and their commitments for a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” the head of the committee said.

News.Az

