EU to allocate 32 million euro for Georgia's integration

EU is to allocate EUR 32mln for Georgia's integration.

The EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, and the EU Commissioner and Georgia’s State Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Viktor Dolidze signed the Technical Cooperation Facility, a document which will see Georgia receive 32 million euro to help implement its Association Agreement with the EU.

Hahn and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili discussed Georgia's expectations for the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit and Kvirikashvili said he hoped that the summit would help deepen EU-Georgia cooperation, Agenda.ge reported.

The EU Commissioner wrote on Twitter that the meeting was "excellent” and he congratulated Kvirikashvili for his country showing "frontrunning performance in all areas”.

