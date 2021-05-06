EU to invite US, allies to ‘military mobility’ project

EU defense ministers on Thursday decided to invite the US, Canada, and Norway to participate in the bloc’s “military mobility” project, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Today, the Council (of the EU) approved the participation of the US, Canada, and Norway in the Military Mobility PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation) project,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in a press statement.

“It will make EU defense more efficient and contribute to strengthening our security,” Borrell added.

In 2017, 25 EU member states had agreed to deepen defense cooperation under the legally binding framework of PESCO.

The PESCO’s Military Mobility project aims at enabling quick movement of military personnel and assets across the bloc by rail, road, sea or air.

Last November, EU defense ministers had decided to open the Military Mobility project for non-EU countries. Canada, Norway and the US showed interest in joining the project.

