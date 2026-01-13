EU to quickly propose new sanctions over Iran crackdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union will “swiftly” propose additional sanctions against those responsible for the crackdown on demonstrations in Iran, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen condemned the growing number of casualties in Iran, calling the use of force “excessive” and criticizing ongoing restrictions on freedom. “The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom,” she said on social media platform X, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

She added that further sanctions targeting individuals responsible for repression will be put forward without delay, signaling the EU’s firm stance on human rights abuses in Iran.

News.Az