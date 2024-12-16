EU to suspend visa liberalization for Georgian diplomats and other officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to him, the Council failed to reach the necessary unanimity to sanction Georgian Dream officials, but it did ask the European Commission to prepare an official document on suspending visa liberalization for Georgians holding diplomatic passports, which requires only a qualified majority.Jozwiak reports that the sanctions issue was “as expected” vetoed by Hungary and Slovakia. “European Commission will however propose visa liberalization suspension for Georgian diplomats, possibly as early as this week. There is a qualified majority for this,” he stated.Paweł Herczyński, the EU ambassador to Georgia, mentioned the possibility of the EU suspending visa-free travel for certain categories of passports on December 9. According to him, the decision was based on the expectation that some countries would block sanctions against Georgia. Some member states are also wary of punishing the pro-European population for the actions of the ruling party by suspending visa liberalisation altogether.Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó voiced his country’s promise to block any sanctions against Georgian Dream officials during Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili’s first official visit to Budapest.

