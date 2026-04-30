EU issues plan to protect consumers from energy prices

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The European Commission has issued new recommendations aimed at protecting vulnerable households across the European Union from rising energy prices and potential disconnections, as part of broader efforts to strengthen energy security and accelerate the transition to cleaner power sources.

The package focuses on helping consumers better manage their energy contracts, reducing the risk of service interruptions, and addressing challenges linked to supplier bankruptcies. It also encourages greater participation in energy communities and supports households and small businesses in producing and sharing their own energy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials say the measures are part of the Citizens’ Energy Package and the AccelerateEU initiative, both designed to respond to ongoing pressures in global energy markets and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said rising costs and global instability, including tensions in the Middle East, highlight the need to strengthen Europe’s energy resilience. He stressed that the new approach aims to turn policy goals into direct benefits for households and businesses.

The Commission will now work with member states to implement the recommendations, offering technical support and monitoring progress to ensure effective rollout across the bloc.

News.Az