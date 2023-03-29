EU will continue supporting Azerbaijani gov’t in achieving development strategy until 2026 - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union will continue to support the government of Azerbaijan in achieving its development strategy until 2026, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during an event dedicated to the implementation of the technical assistance program for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Michalko noted that this program was developed during the pandemic and also includes the tools for combating COVID-19.

"The implementation of this program covers the period 2022-2024. We have already identified priority areas for cooperation under this program. In particular, I am referring to the strengthening of institutions and public administration, digital development, economic development, and market opportunities, as well as the development of human capital," he added.

News.Az