Euro 2024: Spain advances to semi-finals with extra-time win

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mikel Merino goal in extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany in Friday's quarterfinal between the two most successful European Championship nations, News.Az reports citing USA Today.

The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout before substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Dani Olmo's cross and break the hearts of the majority of the crowd inside the Stuttgart Arena.After a scoreless first half, Olmo put Spain ahead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner, but Germany forced extra time through an 89th goal from Florian Wirtz.Host Germany pushed hard for a late tying goal, but Spain held out to advance to the final four and a meeting with either Portugal or France. Those countries play later on Friday.

News.Az