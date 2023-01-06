Yandex metrika counter

Euro area annual inflation falls to 9.2% in December — Eurostat

Inflation in the euro area declined in December to 9.2% year-on-year from 10.1% in November, statistical agency Eurostat announced on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

Inflation in the euro area has been declining for the second month in a row, with the first decline reported in November, when annual inflation fell to 10.1% from 10.6% in October.

The European Central Bank considers 2% to be an acceptable level of inflation for the euro area.


