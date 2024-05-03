Euro area jobless rate in March stable at 6.5%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unemployment rate in the euro area was constant at 6.5% in March compared to a month earlier, the EU's statistical office announced on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The figure was down from 6.6% in March 2023, Eurostat data showed.

The number of unemployed fell 74,000 in the single currency zone, compared to February.

Some 13.26 million people in the EU, including 11.09 million in the euro area, were jobless during the month.

EU-wide unemployment, which includes countries that are in the bloc but do not use its common currency, also decreased to 6% in March from 6.1 in February and was stable compared with March 2022.

Youth unemployment fell to 14.6% in the EU and 14.1% in the euro area.

