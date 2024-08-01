Euro area reports growth in unemployment rate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unemployment in the euro area increased to 6.5% in June from 6.4% in May, according to the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, News.Az reports.

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 41,000 from the previous month, reaching 11.12 million in the eurozone.EU-wide unemployment, which includes member countries not using the common currency, remained stable at 6% in June. The total number of jobless people in the EU increased by 52,000 from May, totaling 13.26 million.Youth unemployment in the EU saw a decrease, with 2.83 million young people (under 25) unemployed, including 2.27 million in the eurozone. The youth unemployment rate dropped to 14.1% in the euro area and 14.4% across the EU.

