Euro zone business growth stagnates in July

+ ↺ − 16 px

Business activity in the euro zone stalled in July, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The preliminary composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from HCOB and S&P Global fell to 50.1, down from June's 50.9, News.Az reports citing Reuters.This figure is just above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction and came in below expectations, which had predicted a rise to 51.1."The euro zone's flash July PMIs corroborate the message sent by other leading indicators that the recovery is faltering. If leading indicators continue to underwhelm, this may result in a downgrade to our GDP growth forecasts," said Rory Fennessy at Oxford Economics.The bloc's economy will average 0.7% growth this year and 1.4% next, according to a Reuters poll earlier this month. The region's No. 1 economy, Germany, will expand a meagre 0.2% this year and 1.2% in 2025, the poll showed.Those German numbers could also be revised down as business activity there unexpectedly contracted this month, dragged down by a steep and dramatic fall in manufacturing output, its PMI indicated.However, German consumer sentiment is set to recover significantly as households' income expectations hit their highest point in over two years due to slightly lower inflation and noticeable wage increases, a survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.Gearing up to host the Olympic Games from July 26, France's dominant services industry received a boost although the country's manufacturing sector weakened further.Outside of the euro zone, British business activity picked up this month, bolstered by the fastest manufacturing growth in two years and the strongest inflow of new orders since April 2023.The figures may cheer Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new government - which is targeting faster growth to allow higher public spending - and the Bank of England, as inflation pressures fell to their lowest in more than three years.Expectations about the coming year in the euro zone waned again, suggesting business managers do not expect an imminent turnaround. The composite future output index registered a six-month low of 60.0 compared to June's 60.8.A PMI covering the common currency area's services sector fell to 51.9 this month from 52.8 versus a poll prediction for an increase to 53.0.Services firms faced a steeper increase in input costs this month but raised their prices charged at a shallower rate. The output prices index eased to 53.2 from 53.5.

News.Az