Europe warned over security risks of Anthropic’s Mythos AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

European financial regulators must act to prevent the misuse of advanced artificial intelligence, according to the head of Germany’s central bank.

Deutsche Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned on April 21 that the latest AI systems could introduce serious cybersecurity risks to the financial sector, calling for stronger oversight across Europe, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His comments focused on Anthropic’s newest model, Mythos, which he described as highly capable of identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in financial institutions’ software.

Nagel said the model represents a “double-edged sword,” as it could strengthen cybersecurity defenses but also be used for malicious purposes, including targeting weak points in critical banking systems.

According to the Bundesbank chief, banking authorities must ensure that such powerful AI tools are not misused, while also making sure they remain accessible to all relevant institutions to avoid market imbalances and competitive distortions.

The warning reflects growing concern among European policymakers about the rapid evolution of AI systems and their potential impact on financial stability and cybersecurity infrastructure.

News.Az