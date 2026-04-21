Amazon deepens AI rivalry with $25 billion Anthropic investment and $100 billion AWS pact

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Amazon announced a massive expansion of its partnership with AI startup Anthropic on April 20, 2026, committing to invest up to $25 billion in the creator of the Claude chatbot.

The deal includes an immediate $5 billion injection, with an additional $20 billion available as the company hits specific commercial milestones, News.Az reports, citing livemint.

This latest funding builds on $8 billion previously invested by Amazon, solidifying its position as a primary backer of the OpenAI rival.

In a reciprocal move, Anthropic has committed to spending more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next decade. This 10-year pact ensures that Anthropic will use AWS as its primary cloud provider, specifically leveraging Amazon’s custom Trainium and Graviton chips to train and deploy its large language models. The collaboration also secures 5 gigawatts of power capacity for Anthropic’s operations, a critical resource in the race for high-performance AI compute.

The agreement represents one of the largest infrastructure commitments in the tech industry to date, mirroring a similar deal Amazon struck with OpenAI earlier this year. By integrating the full Claude Platform directly into the AWS console, Amazon aims to provide its 100,000+ enterprise AI customers with seamless access to advanced models while reducing reliance on third-party hardware manufacturers.

News.Az