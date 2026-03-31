Europe warns Israel over death penalty law

In a statement, Secretary General Alain Berset said the law, adopted by the Knesset on March 30, represents a “serious regression” and distances Israel from values it has historically aligned with, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The legislation reportedly makes the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis.

The Council of Europe reiterated its longstanding opposition to capital punishment, calling it incompatible with modern human rights standards and human dignity. It also warned that any application of the death penalty that could be seen as discriminatory would be unacceptable under the rule of law.

Officials said the organization will closely monitor how the law is implemented and assess its implications for international agreements and cooperation frameworks involving Israel.

The move comes despite repeated appeals from European institutions urging Israeli authorities to abandon such measures.

According to prisoner rights groups and official data, more than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including hundreds of minors and women. Human rights organizations have raised concerns over detention conditions, citing allegations of mistreatment and lack of adequate medical care.

The issue adds to growing international scrutiny of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians, particularly amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.