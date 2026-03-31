At least three killed in strike on Zanjan mosque, Iranian official says - PHOTO

Ali Sadeghi, deputy director for political, security, and social affairs at the provincial governor’s office, said the strike took place at around 5 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Tuesday and hit the Grand Hosseiniyeh of Zanjan, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said rescue teams had recovered three bodies from under the rubble so far.

He added that the injured were transferred to nearby medical centres for treatment.

Sadeghi noted that rescue operations were continuing at the site with the participation of teams from the Red Crescent Society, the fire department, and Zanjan Municipality.

The Grand Hosseinieh of Zanjan was massively damaged in early morning US-Israeli attacks on the city.



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According to the provincial official, the administrative building, guesthouse, library, savings bank, and several nearby shops were also damaged in the strike.

The attack came a day after four civilians were reportedly killed and 16 others injured in a US-Israeli strike on an apartment building in the same city, Press TV said.

Sadeghi said 14 people were treated at the scene, while two others were hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries.