European Commission considers restrictions of Russian food imports

The European Commission (EC) is considering the possibility of imposing restrictions on importing agricultural produce from Russia, the EC press service said after talks between EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, News.az reports.

"Both leaders also discussed further measures to address the situation on the grain market and the import of grain from Russia. In this context, the European Commission is evaluating the possibility of introducing restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Russia to the European Union," the EC said.

The European Commission said last week it is evaluating the possibility of measures against fertilizer and grain imports from Russia.

