European Council president meets Pope Leo XIV to discuss global peace efforts

European Council President Antonio Costa met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Friday, where they discussed global peace efforts during their first meeting.

In a post on X, Costa said he was honored to meet the pope as he begins his pontificate. The two held an "inspiring discussion" on achieving peace in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Costa emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to tackle global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and the dignity of work.

"I look forward to the EU and the Holy See working together for the common good," he added.

Later in the day, Costa will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

