European Cup: Azerbaijan National Team wins silver medal
The Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team won the silver medal at the European Cup in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.
In the decisive match the team met with a team from the Netherlands, News.Az informs.
The Azerbaijani basketball players lost to their opponents with a score of 16:21.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team had previously beaten France (21:16) and Ukraine (21:14) in the group stage, Poland (16:13) in the quarter-finals, and Spain (21:17) in the semi-finals. The team reached the final for the first time in its history.