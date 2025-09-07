European Cup: Azerbaijan National Team wins silver medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team won the silver medal at the European Cup in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

In the decisive match the team met with a team from the Netherlands, News.Az informs.

The Azerbaijani basketball players lost to their opponents with a score of 16:21.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team had previously beaten France (21:16) and Ukraine (21:14) in the group stage, Poland (16:13) in the quarter-finals, and Spain (21:17) in the semi-finals. The team reached the final for the first time in its history.

