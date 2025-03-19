European gas storage levels hit lowest in three years

Storage tanks are seen at the Dragon Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility at Waterston, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, September 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Natural gas reserves in European underground gas storages (UGS) have fallen to 34.5%, marking the lowest level in three years, with approximately 38 billion cubic meters remaining, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The net offtake (the difference between the offtake and injection volumes) exceeded 67.5 bln cubic meters from the start of the heating season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rate of withdrawal from EU’s UGS on March 17 amounted to 356 mln cubic meters, according to GIE. The injection rate decreased to 31 mln cubic meters.

Currently, Europe's UGS facilities are filled to 34.53% (11.31 p.p. lower than the average for this date over the past five years).

Regasification facilities of LNG currently have capacity utilization of 59% from the maximum.

News.Az