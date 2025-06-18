Yandex metrika counter

European ministers set for nuclear talks with Iran Friday in Geneva, source says

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Britain are scheduled to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva, according to a German diplomatic source cited by Reuters.

The ministers will first meet with the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at Germany's permanent mission in Geneva before holding a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, the source said.

The aim of the talks, which the source said are taking place in coordination with the United States, is to persuade the Iranian side to firmly guarantee that it will use its nuclear program solely for civilian purposes.


