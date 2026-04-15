Pakistani negotiator in Tehran with U.S. message

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has become an important mediator between the US and Iran, has arrived in Tehran leading a high-level delegation, according to the country's military.

Munir’s delegation, which is carrying a message from Washington, will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discuss “issues related to the second round of negotiations,” the official Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) added, citing Pakistani sources.

Such a significant figure making a diplomatic visit this publicly is a positive sign that there could be a second round of talks, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The Field Marshal’s involvement “gives us an understanding of why the mood is beginning to shift, why there can be some positivity,” according to CNN.

This meeting comes amid a wider diplomatic push for a second round of talks between the US and Iran, after high-level meetings between the two countries at the weekend failed to yield any agreement.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump teased the possibility of “something” happening “over the next two days” in Islamabad, where last week’s talks were held, telling a New York Post reporter on assignment there to stay in the city.

Iran is continuing to exchange messages with the US through Pakistan, a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier today.

News.Az