European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia, calling on to sanction Bidzina Ivanishvili

At the end of the 2-day discussions, 495 deputies voted in favor of the resolution, 73 deputies voted against it, and 86 deputies abstained.The resolution stated that the European Parliament is deeply concerned about the "democratic decline" in Georgia and asked the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the leader of the ruling "Georgian Dream" party of Georgia.The text of the resolution also includes calls for the release of imprisoned ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, the imposition of sanctions by Georgia on Russia, and the freezing of EU financial aid to Georgia.

News.Az