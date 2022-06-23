European Parliament approves EU candidacy status for Ukraine, Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate for the EU membership without delay, News.Az reports.

The resolution was adopted with 529 votes to 45 and 14 abstentions.

“The resolution calls on the heads of state or government – who hold their summit today and tomorrow – to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova without delay,” reads the press release of the European Parliament.

MEPs also call on EU leaders to grant Georgia the same status “once its government has delivered on the priorities indicated by the European Commission.”

The European Parliament invites the authorities of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to “unambiguously demonstrate their political determination to implement the European ambitions of their people”, accelerating reforms in order to effectively fulfil the criteria for EU membership as soon as possible.

News.Az