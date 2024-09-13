European schools ramp up smartphone bans as new academic year begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the new academic year starts across Europe, several governments are moving to ban smartphones in schools, while others allow individual schools to set their own policies, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The trend toward restricting the use of smartphones in educational institutions is gaining momentum, with the aim of improving learning outcomes and reducing distractions.In Hungary, a recent decision to ban smartphones in schools sparked protests from teachers, parents, and students who criticized the move as "old-fashioned."However, more countries are deciding to ban the use of smartphones in schools, with the aim of reducing peer bullying and more effective learning, as most schools use laptops in class, which provides the necessary connection to the digital world.In the Netherlands, the government has extended a smartphone ban from secondary schools to elementary schools.The ban is based on concerns that smartphones distract students and negatively affect exam results. Exceptions to the ban will be made for educational purposes, health reasons, or physical disabilities.Belgium's French-speaking schools, part of the Wallonia-Brussels Education Network, also implemented a similar ban at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.The decision came in response to incidents where students used smartphones to take and share images of their peers on social media, leading to increased cases of harassment.In Greece, students are now required to keep their phones in their bags while at school.France is piloting a program in 200 middle schools where students must lock their phones in lockers.The French Education Ministry plans to expand the ban nationwide by 2025 if the pilot proves successful.Ireland is also considering a complete ban on smartphone use for students under 16 years old.Meanwhile, in countries like Germany, Poland, Denmark, Portugal, and Croatia, schools have the autonomy to set their own smartphone policies, with many opting to implement restrictions to maintain a focused learning environment.

