European Union allocates $11 million for research on coronavirus

The European Commission announced Friday that it will grant $11 million from its research and innovation program Horizon 2020 for coronavirus research, APA reports citing CNN.

The European Commission has launched an emergency request for expressions of interest for research projects to advance its understanding of the new coronavirus epidemic, contribute to more efficient clinical management of patients infected with the virus, and aid with public health preparedness and response, a statement said.

“We are working to mitigate the consequences of a potential larger spread of the Coronavirus outbreak in the EU. Thanks to emergency research funding from Horizon 2020, we will know more about the disease,” says Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth.

The aim of the Horizon 2020 emergency research funding is “to know more about the virus to better target our prevention measures and to ensure better care for our citizens,” says Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

Kyriakides added: “We need to see a multifaceted, whole-of-government response to the Coronavirus and research is an essential part of this.”

