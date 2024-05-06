European Union may ban broadcasting of four more Russian media
The European Union may impose a ban on broadcasting in the EU for four more media outlets as part of new sanctions against Russia, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.
"The proposal, which would also ban the broadcasting of an additional four media outlets in the EU, requires the unanimous approval of all 27 members of the bloc," the agency said in a statement.
