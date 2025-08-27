Europeans likely to start UN sanctions on Iran Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain, France, and Germany are expected to start the process of reinstating U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, but they hope Tehran will offer commitments on its nuclear program within 30 days that could persuade them to postpone taking concrete measures, according to four diplomats.

The trio, known as the E3, met Iran on Tuesday to try to revive diplomacy over the nuclear programme before they lose the ability in mid-October to restore sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, News.Az reports citing Reuters

Three European diplomats and a Western diplomat said Tuesday's talks did not yield sufficiently tangible commitments from Iran, although they believed there was scope for further diplomacy in the coming weeks.

They said the E3 had decided to start triggering the so-called snapback of U.N. sanctions, possibly as early as Thursday, over accusations that Iran has violated the 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The West says the advancement of Iran's nuclear programme goes beyond civilian needs, while Tehran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons.

The U.N process takes 30 days before sanctions that would cover Iran's financial, banking, hydrocarbons and defence sectors were restored. "The real negotiations will start once the letter (to the U.N. Security Council) is submitted," the Western diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A German foreign ministry spokesperson said triggering the snapback remained an option for the E3. The British and French foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tehran has warned of a "harsh response" if sanctions are reinstated.

News.Az