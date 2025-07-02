Europe’s LNG imports reach record highs in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe broke its previous record for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in June, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

In June, LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system totaled approximately 12.16 billion cubic meters, which is 5% lower than in May but 49% higher than in June 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In total, for the first half of the year, LNG deliveries from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission network reached about 71.7 bln cubic meters, a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

LNG supplies have accounted for the largest share of Europe’s gas sources in 2025, comprising 42% of total deliveries, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of June 29.

In second place, with a 27% share, were supplies from the North Sea, mainly Norwegian gas. Third place was held by gas withdrawals from storage, which accounted for 9.4%.

This exceeded gas supplies from the East, Russian gas, transit via Ukraine, and withdrawals by European companies from underground storage facilities (UGS) in Ukraine, which represented 4.6%. Supplies from North Africa accounted for 9.9%, the United Kingdom 3.7%, and Azerbaijan 3.4%.

News.Az