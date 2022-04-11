Europol launched an operation to identify Russian assets under EU sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Europol agency announced the launch of Operation Oscar to help EU countries discover Russian assets subject to EU sanctions, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Today, 11 April 2022, Europol, together with EU Member States, Eurojust and Frontex, launched Operation Oscar to support EU member states' financial investigations against criminal assets owned by individuals and entities sanctioned in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine," reads Agency's information.

As follows from the text of the document, the operation is also aimed at supporting criminal investigations conducted by European countries in connection with the circumvention of trade and economic sanctions imposed by the EU after Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

News.Az