Eurostar passengers face severe delays after cable theft

Eurostar passengers are facing a second day of severe delays after two people died on the railway track in France and then cables were stolen, News.az reports citing BBC.

The high-speed rail operators says repairs are complete and the railway line is open again, but delays will last until the end of the day.

Eurostar said passengers should postpone their journey, after the disruption saw services cancelled and delayed in both directions on lines connecting London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Eurostar said there was already knock-on disruption on Wednesday after two people died in separate incidents on the LGV Nord line on Tuesday, but services were further impacted after cable was stolen on the same line.

