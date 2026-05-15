Eurovision 2026 final running order revealed ahead of Vienna showdown

Denmark’s Søren Torpegaard Lund will open the show with “Før Vi Går Hjem”, while Austria’s COSMÓ will close the final with the song “Tanzschein”.

Germany will perform second, followed by Israel, Belgium and Albania. Greece, Ukraine, Australia and Serbia are also placed in the first half of the show.

The United Kingdom will perform in 14th position with LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER and the song “Eins, Zwei, Drei”, while France will follow immediately after with Monroe performing “Regarde !”.

Italy’s Sal Da Vinci received one of the final performance spots with “Per Sempre Sì”, while Sweden, Cyprus, Norway and Romania will also appear in the second half of the contest.

The Eurovision 2026 Grand Final will be broadcast live from Vienna on Saturday night through participating broadcasters and Eurovision’s official platforms.