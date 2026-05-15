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Eurovision 2026 final running order revealed ahead of Vienna showdown

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Eurovision 2026 final running order revealed ahead of Vienna showdown

The official running order for the Grand Final of Eurovision 2026 has been revealed ahead of Saturday night’s contest in Vienna, where 25 countries will compete for the trophy.

The Grand Final will take place on 16 May at 21:00 CEST in the Austrian capital after two semi-finals determined the remaining qualifiers joining the Big 4 countries and host nation Austria, News.Az reports, citing Eurovision.

Denmark’s Søren Torpegaard Lund will open the show with “Før Vi Går Hjem”, while Austria’s COSMÓ will close the final with the song “Tanzschein”.

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Germany will perform second, followed by Israel, Belgium and Albania. Greece, Ukraine, Australia and Serbia are also placed in the first half of the show.

The United Kingdom will perform in 14th position with LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER and the song “Eins, Zwei, Drei”, while France will follow immediately after with Monroe performing “Regarde !”.

Italy’s Sal Da Vinci received one of the final performance spots with “Per Sempre Sì”, while Sweden, Cyprus, Norway and Romania will also appear in the second half of the contest.

The Eurovision 2026 Grand Final will be broadcast live from Vienna on Saturday night through participating broadcasters and Eurovision’s official platforms.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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