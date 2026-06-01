Euphoria season 3 finale stuns fans with emotional ending: Everything you need to know

Euphoria season 3 finale stuns fans with emotional ending: Everything you need to know

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The season 3 finale of HBO’s Euphoria has become one of the most talked about television events of the year, delivering an emotional, controversial and deeply divisive conclusion that left fans shocked, heartbroken and debating the future of the series.

The 93 minute finale, titled In God We Trust, brought several major storylines to a dramatic close and featured the deaths of multiple key characters, including the show's central figure, Rue Bennett, News.az reports.

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After years of anticipation and a nearly four year gap between the second and third seasons, viewers expected an explosive ending. What they received was a finale that combined tragedy, violence, grief and reflection, creating an episode that immediately dominated social media discussions and entertainment headlines worldwide.

What happened in the season 3 finale?

The final episode centered on the consequences of choices made throughout the season. Rue Bennett, portrayed by Zendaya, found herself trapped in a dangerous criminal environment after becoming entangled with powerful drug traffickers. Her struggles with addiction, which have been at the heart of the series since its debut, ultimately led to a devastating outcome.

According to multiple reports explaining the finale, Rue dies after taking fentanyl laced pills given to her by Alamo Brown, a criminal figure who had grown suspicious of her loyalty. Her mentor and sponsor, Ali, later discovers her body, leading to one of the most emotional scenes in the show's history.

The finale also included several other major character deaths and dramatic confrontations, giving the episode a sense of finality that many viewers interpreted as a potential series ending rather than simply a season conclusion.

Why Rue's fate shocked viewers

Rue has always been the emotional core of Euphoria. Since the first episode, audiences followed her battles with addiction, trauma, mental health struggles and attempts at recovery.

Many fans believed that season 3 would ultimately tell a redemption story. Earlier promotional interviews suggested that Rue's journey might focus more heavily on sobriety and personal growth. Instead, the finale delivered a tragic ending that highlighted the dangers of addiction and the growing fentanyl crisis.

Creator Sam Levinson later explained that the decision reflected what he viewed as an honest portrayal of addiction. According to Levinson, the ending was intended to show the harsh reality that many people struggling with substance abuse do not receive happy endings.

For many viewers, however, the decision was emotionally devastating because it eliminated the show's central character and removed any possibility of seeing Rue fully recover from the challenges she had faced throughout the series.

How did fans react?

The reaction from viewers was immediate and intense.

Social media platforms were flooded with emotional responses within minutes of the episode airing. Some fans praised the finale for its willingness to take risks and avoid a conventional happy ending. Others criticized it as unnecessarily bleak and argued that it undermined years of character development.

Several entertainment publications described the finale as one of the most divisive television endings in recent memory. Critics and viewers debated whether the series remained faithful to its original themes or whether it had transformed into something entirely different during its third season.

Online discussions also focused on the number of major character deaths, the darker tone of the season and the dramatic shift away from the more intimate storytelling style that initially made the show popular.

What happened to the other characters?

While Rue's death dominated discussion, several other major storylines also reached significant turning points.

Nate Jacobs' storyline ended after events that unfolded in the penultimate episode, while characters such as Cassie, Maddy and Lexi received conclusions that many viewers considered ambiguous and open to interpretation.

The finale also featured the resolution of long running conflicts involving criminal figures introduced during season 3. Several antagonists met violent ends, creating an atmosphere that some critics compared to crime dramas rather than the character driven storytelling that defined earlier seasons.

Despite the widespread tragedy, the episode included moments of reflection and emotional closure, particularly in scenes involving Ali and the memory of Rue.

A tribute to Angus Cloud

One of the most emotional aspects of the finale was its tribute to the late actor Angus Cloud, who portrayed fan favorite Fezco.

Cloud died in 2023, and his absence has been deeply felt throughout the production of season 3. The finale acknowledged his character through a tribute sequence that resonated strongly with longtime fans of the show.

Many viewers described this segment as one of the most moving moments in the entire episode. The tribute served as both a farewell to the character and a recognition of Cloud's impact on the series.

Why season 3 was already controversial

The finale did not emerge in isolation. Season 3 had been controversial long before its final episode aired.

Following a lengthy production delay, the new season introduced a significant time jump and shifted many characters into adulthood. New criminal storylines, darker themes and major changes to character arcs divided audiences from the beginning.

Some critics argued that the season became increasingly focused on violence and spectacle. Others praised its ambition and willingness to reinvent itself rather than simply repeating earlier storylines.

These debates intensified after the finale, as fans attempted to determine whether the ending represented a natural conclusion to the story or an abandonment of the themes that originally defined the series.

Is this the end of Euphoria?

One of the biggest questions following the finale is whether Euphoria will return for a fourth season.

As of now, there has been no official cancellation announcement. However, numerous reports note that the finale feels remarkably definitive. The death of Rue, combined with the conclusion of several major storylines, has led many observers to believe that the series may have effectively reached its end.

At the same time, some fans continue to speculate that future projects, spin offs or continuation stories could still be possible. The entertainment industry has repeatedly shown that successful franchises can find ways to continue even after seemingly final endings.

For now, HBO has not confirmed whether additional episodes will be produced.

Why the finale matters

Regardless of whether viewers loved or hated the ending, the season 3 finale has secured a place in television history as one of the year's most discussed cultural moments.

The episode tackled addiction, grief, loss, redemption and the consequences of personal choices. It refused to offer easy answers and instead presented a conclusion that many viewers found emotionally overwhelming.

For supporters, the finale demonstrated artistic courage and emotional honesty. For critics, it represented a disappointing departure from the show's original strengths. Yet both sides agree on one point: the ending succeeded in provoking conversation.

News.Az