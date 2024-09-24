Eurozone business activity declines amid falling new orders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Business activity in the Eurozone experienced a renewed downturn in September, according to data released by S&P Global.

The fall in output was the first in the last seven months and came amid a sustained reduction in new orders, it noted, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. New business fell at the sharpest pace since January, it said."With new orders and volumes of outstanding business falling at sharper rates and business confidence at a ten-month low, companies scaled back their workforce numbers for the second month running," it said.Meanwhile, demand weakness resulted in easier inflation of both input costs and output prices, it added.The Eurozone Composite purchasing managers index (PMI) output was at 48.9 in September, down from 51 in August.

