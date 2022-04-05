EU's von der Leyen and Borrell to visit Ukraine

EU's von der Leyen and Borrell to visit Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti, News.Az reports.

Borrell is expected to travel to Ukraine this week, according to the source.

The European Commission president will visit Ukraine in the coming days.

During their visits, Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

News.Az